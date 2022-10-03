Antonio Brown's Throwback Photo With Gisele Bündchen Is Truly Puzzling

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown have made headlines for their NFL careers and for many aspects of their personal lives. As many know, the famous pair played together for a short period of time in south Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tom Brady seemed to be one of the few supporters of the outspoken football star. NBC Sports reported that Brady was pretty hospitable to Brown when he signed on with the Bucs. "He has actually been staying at Tom Brady's house, and Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up for people to help him, including people like Tony Robbins," Fox News reporter Jay Glazer shared in 2020. Brown also reportedly stayed at the quarterback's home the previous fall when he was a member of the New England Patriots.

And when Brown stormed off the field mid-game in January, Brady asked fans to give the star a little bit of grace. During a press conference, Brady called it a "difficult situation" and asked people to "help him in ways that he really needs." He added, "We all love him, we care about him deeply, we want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won't be with our team." Brady also said that his relationship with Brown goes "beyond the field."

But as Brady has been plagued with rumored marital problems with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, it doesn't exactly seem as though Brown is returning the favor and being a supportive friend.