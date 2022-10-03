Antonio Brown's Throwback Photo With Gisele Bündchen Is Truly Puzzling
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown have made headlines for their NFL careers and for many aspects of their personal lives. As many know, the famous pair played together for a short period of time in south Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tom Brady seemed to be one of the few supporters of the outspoken football star. NBC Sports reported that Brady was pretty hospitable to Brown when he signed on with the Bucs. "He has actually been staying at Tom Brady's house, and Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up for people to help him, including people like Tony Robbins," Fox News reporter Jay Glazer shared in 2020. Brown also reportedly stayed at the quarterback's home the previous fall when he was a member of the New England Patriots.
And when Brown stormed off the field mid-game in January, Brady asked fans to give the star a little bit of grace. During a press conference, Brady called it a "difficult situation" and asked people to "help him in ways that he really needs." He added, "We all love him, we care about him deeply, we want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won't be with our team." Brady also said that his relationship with Brown goes "beyond the field."
But as Brady has been plagued with rumored marital problems with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, it doesn't exactly seem as though Brown is returning the favor and being a supportive friend.
Antonio Brown's new photo takes a dig at Tom Brady
Antonio Brown's most recent social media share is causing a stir. On October 2, he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Gisele Bündchen. The image captured Brown on the field with one arm in the air, with Bündchen's arms wrapped around him as they celebrated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl win. He kept the caption simple, writing, "Put that S**t On."
It's unclear why the star opted to post the photo in question on his feed, and most fans seemed pretty puzzled. "All she was is happy for you this gotta be the weirdest s**t ever," one fan commented on the upload. "Bro why u gotta do this to ur biggest defender lmao," another social media user chimed in, referencing Brady's past history with Brown. "Imagine the guy that gave you your only shot left in the NFL, wanted to see you succeed just to disrespect him in the end of your relevance," one more commented on the post.
This is not the first time Brown has appeared to have a beef with Brady. In a since-deleted tweet on August 17 (via Fansided), the star lashed out at the quarterback on Twitter for missing a few practices early in the season. "Tom Brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol Now u see the difference Put that S**t on," he wrote. Talk about a one-sided friendship!