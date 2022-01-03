Tom Brady Has Something To Say About Antonio Brown's On Field Behavior

Antonio Brown's on-field meltdown has left NFL fans scratching their heads — and now, Tom Brady is speaking out.

On January 2, the (now-former) Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver caused quite a stir when, in the middle of the Bucs-New York Jets game, he stripped off his gear and jetted for the locker room area. As the incident occurred, Brown threw his gloves and shirt into the crowd before opting to do some jumping jacks in the end zone. He then threw up a peace sign as he headed off the field — signifying an ominous end to his time with the Bucs.

When asked about Brown's status with the team, Bucs' coach Bruce Arians stated that AB "is no longer a Buc" and added, "That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys who went out there and won the game." After the incident, Brown was seen outside MetLife Stadium waiting for a ride before getting picked up by celebrity driver Danny Chalet, per TMZ. He also took to Instagram to share an on-field photo of himself, writing, "Big MAD (Making A Difference ) Thanks for the opportunity."

Now, NFL legend and Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady is offering his thoughts on Antonio Brown's on-field meltdown.