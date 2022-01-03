Tom Brady Has Something To Say About Antonio Brown's On Field Behavior
Antonio Brown's on-field meltdown has left NFL fans scratching their heads — and now, Tom Brady is speaking out.
On January 2, the (now-former) Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver caused quite a stir when, in the middle of the Bucs-New York Jets game, he stripped off his gear and jetted for the locker room area. As the incident occurred, Brown threw his gloves and shirt into the crowd before opting to do some jumping jacks in the end zone. He then threw up a peace sign as he headed off the field — signifying an ominous end to his time with the Bucs.
When asked about Brown's status with the team, Bucs' coach Bruce Arians stated that AB "is no longer a Buc" and added, "That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys who went out there and won the game." After the incident, Brown was seen outside MetLife Stadium waiting for a ride before getting picked up by celebrity driver Danny Chalet, per TMZ. He also took to Instagram to share an on-field photo of himself, writing, "Big MAD (Making A Difference ) Thanks for the opportunity."
Now, NFL legend and Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady is offering his thoughts on Antonio Brown's on-field meltdown.
Tom Brady offers empathy and compassion for Antonio Brown
Following Antonio Brown's gridiron meltdown on January 2, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady offered his two cents on the situation. Calling it "a difficult situation," Brady told reporters, "I think everybody should find... [and] hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it." He further stated, "We all love him, we care about him deeply."
Brady also seemingly confirmed AB's future with the Bucs, stating that "We want to see him be at his best and, unfortunately, it won't be with our team." The quarterback went on to emphasize the camaraderie amongst his teammates, adding, "[The] most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field." He resoundingly concluded by stating, "I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward... some very difficult things that are happening."
Brady has received a mixed response for his comments. Analyst Warren Sharp noted he "absolutely didn't expect this reaction of immediate sympathy" and added, "[W]ho knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive." Columnist Skip Bayless, on the other hand, praised Brady but also said, "I blame Tom Brady a lot for this. Tom Brady kept enabling Antonio Brown. At some point, the more you feed the monster, the more potential it has to rise up and bite you."