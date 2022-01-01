Tom Brady's Former Teammate Explains Why Their Relationship Is Over

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were once a powerhouse duo for the New England Patriots. Together, Brady and Edelman led their team to three Super Bowls and shared a very public friendship as teammates. Many assumed Brady's departure from the Pats in 2020 would sting for Edelman, but Edelman explained he wished his former teammate well and looked ahead to the next chapter without him. "I love him to death but the train keeps moving, as it will when I'm not playing here or something," he said, per 98.5 The Sports Hub. "I mean, it just always keeps going. We've got to worry about the people that we have here, and try to prepare ourselves the best we can with the situation that we're in."

It seemed they'd maintained their relationship, as Brady also wished Edelman well in a heartfelt Instagram post when the wide receiver announced his retirement in April 2021. "On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through," Brady wrote at the time. "You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be."

Edelman's recent comments, however, are now leading football fans to believe his and Brady's previously close friendship has come to an end.