Antonio Brown's Latest Move Completely Escalates On-The-Field Drama

Antonio Brown's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a very public outburst on January 2 when he tore off his jersey and protective gear on the sidelines, and eventually stormed off the field, per Sports Illustrated. Following that eruption, information surfaced that Brown and the Buccaneers staff had differing opinions on the wide receiver's health going into their game against the New York Jets.

The day after Brown's dramatic exit, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked if he was aware that Brown was dealing with an injured ankle. "Arians said ['No,] We had a conversation and he left the field,'" NFL on Fox's Sara Walsh reported. During a press conference on January 3, Arians told the media he was not informed about any injury for the star receiver. "I mean, what happened ... It was pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it," Arians told the press, per NFL.com. The coach implied that the eruption was due to issues with Brown's mental wellness. "I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, gets some. It's very hard because I do care about him," Arians added.

Apparently, there was a breakdown of communication as the Buccaneers claimed to believe Brown was fit to play, but Brown disagreed. When Brown was asked to re-enter the game, he refused, citing his injured ankle. Brown was told at that very moment he was off the team, per NFL Network's Ian Rappaport. The former Buc later published screenshots that added fuel to the drama.