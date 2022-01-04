Antonio Brown's Big New Claim Has People Thinking
Antonio Brown has something to say about his dramatic exit from the football field on January 2, which was seen the world over. As football fans — and even none football fans — will probably know, the athlete made headlines after he was filmed dramatically leaving the field in the middle of the game as his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took on the New York Jets.
Footage shows Brown looking pretty frustrated mid-game before taking off his shirt, pads, and gloves and throwing them into the crowd. A shirtless Brown could then be seen jumped around on the grass with his arms in the air before running into the tunnel as he waved to the crowd.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians claimed after the game that he had asked Brown to go onto the field to play, but alleged that the football star refused his request twice. He said he "didn't know why" Brown wouldn't play, but said he told him to "get out" after he ignored his request, according to ESPN. Arians was clearly none too happy with the player, adding, "He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story."
The moment was highly talked about, with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady calling it "a difficult situation" while urging people to "be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening" (via CBS Sports HQ).
But now more light is being shed on the incident that could potentially change everything.
Did Antonio Brown's ankle stop him from playing?
Antonio Brown's incident had everyone talking, but there are new claims suggesting he may have refused to go onto the field on January 2 due to an injury. Ian Rapoport attempted to explain the dramatic moment on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," claiming Brown "was not going into the game because, in his mind, he did not feel he was healthy."
Rapoport said Brown had apparently expressed his concern about his ankle to unnamed "staff," but coach Bruce Arians wanted him to play. Arians allegedly told him, "If you are not gonna go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you cannot be here," which is when Brown was asked to leave.
Brown had been out of action for a while before the game due to an injured ankle, but Arians gave a blunt "no" after the incident when asked if he thought that's why he refused to play (via ESPN).
Brown has stayed pretty quiet when it comes to addressing the incident publicly, but clearly has supporters on both side of the ankle injury argument. "Antonio Brown's ankle wasn't so hurt so as to inhibit jumping jacks in the end zone?" one person questioned on Twitter, though another account stated, "If Bruce Arians ordered Antonio Brown to play and if Brown said he couldn't play because of his ankle injury and Arians persisted, that gives [the] incident a very different vibe."