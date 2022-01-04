Antonio Brown's Big New Claim Has People Thinking

Antonio Brown has something to say about his dramatic exit from the football field on January 2, which was seen the world over. As football fans — and even none football fans — will probably know, the athlete made headlines after he was filmed dramatically leaving the field in the middle of the game as his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took on the New York Jets.

Footage shows Brown looking pretty frustrated mid-game before taking off his shirt, pads, and gloves and throwing them into the crowd. A shirtless Brown could then be seen jumped around on the grass with his arms in the air before running into the tunnel as he waved to the crowd.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians claimed after the game that he had asked Brown to go onto the field to play, but alleged that the football star refused his request twice. He said he "didn't know why" Brown wouldn't play, but said he told him to "get out" after he ignored his request, according to ESPN. Arians was clearly none too happy with the player, adding, "He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story."

The moment was highly talked about, with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady calling it "a difficult situation" while urging people to "be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening" (via CBS Sports HQ).

But now more light is being shed on the incident that could potentially change everything.