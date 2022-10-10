Antonio Brown Takes His Roast Of Tom Brady's Looming Divorce To Whole New Level

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown share a lot of history. The NFL pros aren't just former teammates who established a professional relationship while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots; at one time, they also considered each other friends.

When Brown joined the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady actually helped make the wide receiver feel welcome by inviting him to stay at his family's home in Tampa Bay. "Antonio's a good friend of mine, and we've gotten to know each other pretty well over the years," Brady said on the "Westwood Ones Sports" podcast. "I know he's looking for places, but it's just nice to be able to have him around." But after Brown got cut from the Buccs in January 2022, he appeared on the "Full Send" podcast and suggested that the quarterback's kindness to him didn't actually extend beyond their working relationship. "Tom Brady's my friend — why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football, right?" said Brown. He also argued that the praise Brady received for inviting him into his home was overblown because Brown did not need the hospitality and could have easily afforded his own place.

A few days later, Brown was back on the Brady bandwagon. "Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me," he told TMZ. However, it doesn't look like Brown's returning the favor as Brady reportedly faces the prospect of divorce.