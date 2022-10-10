Antonio Brown Takes His Roast Of Tom Brady's Looming Divorce To Whole New Level
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown share a lot of history. The NFL pros aren't just former teammates who established a professional relationship while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots; at one time, they also considered each other friends.
When Brown joined the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady actually helped make the wide receiver feel welcome by inviting him to stay at his family's home in Tampa Bay. "Antonio's a good friend of mine, and we've gotten to know each other pretty well over the years," Brady said on the "Westwood Ones Sports" podcast. "I know he's looking for places, but it's just nice to be able to have him around." But after Brown got cut from the Buccs in January 2022, he appeared on the "Full Send" podcast and suggested that the quarterback's kindness to him didn't actually extend beyond their working relationship. "Tom Brady's my friend — why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football, right?" said Brown. He also argued that the praise Brady received for inviting him into his home was overblown because Brown did not need the hospitality and could have easily afforded his own place.
A few days later, Brown was back on the Brady bandwagon. "Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me," he told TMZ. However, it doesn't look like Brown's returning the favor as Brady reportedly faces the prospect of divorce.
Antonio Brown faces criticism for sharing a Tom Brady meme
🥃🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/oGOyyelUMl— AB (@AB84) October 9, 2022
Antonio Brown knows that going through a divorce is tough after getting dumped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And, on a darker note, he went through another public split from his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss, who filed legal paperwork to seek sole custody of their three children in January 2022, per USA Today. But his own woes apparently didn't make Brown empathetic to his former teammate's plight. On October 9, he tweeted a meme making light of the rumors that divorce is looming on the horizon for Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
Brown's tweet was a digitally altered cover of the children's book "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce." The drawing of the dad leaving his family sported Brady's face, while the mom standing in the doorway was clearly meant to be Bündchen. And there was a notable addition: Brown's face in the window. Days earlier, Brown had shared a throwback photo of Bündchen hugging him on Instagram.
Brown's latest attempt at humor came after Page Six reported that Bündchen and Brady had both hired divorce attorneys. "You can tell that this really, really hurts," a source told People of how Brady felt about his 13-year marriage potentially ending. His fans also felt for him after seeing Brown's tweet. "This is flat out disrespectful and disgusting," read one response to it. "You really have no intention of playing football ever again," another person theorized.