Tom Brady Is Reportedly Taking His Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Harder Than We Thought

It's no secret that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hit a rough patch in their marriage. The couple's reported relationship troubles first hit the headlines back in September when Page Six claimed football's golden couple had gotten into a pretty serious argument and were not seeing eye to eye on Brady's retirement U-turn. And things have only gotten worse since then. Much worse.

Amid reports the two have been living apart as Bündchen was spotted in Miami without her engagement ring, per The Sun, while Brady continues to live in Tampa playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, People reported that both Brady and Bündchen had both hired divorce lawyers in October. Page Six also claimed that things had gotten litigious, and the two could have been gearing up for what's sure to be an extremely high profile divorce if they carry on the path they seem to be going down. A source even told the outlet, "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

And now we know a little more about how Brady reportedly really feels about all the drama in his personal life right now.