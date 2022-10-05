The One Way Tom Brady Could Save His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hit a pretty big roadblock in their relationship, and much of it has played out in the press. Not long after Brady announced that he would be retiring from football via CBS to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he took to Twitter to share with fans that he had changed. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote, adding that he was ready to embark on his 23rd season in the NFL.
In August, NBC Sports reported that Brady opted to take a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Tom has been excused today. He'll be taking — he'll be back somewhere around after Tennessee. He's going to deal with some personal things," Brady's coach Tom Bowles told the press at the time. From there, rumors swirled that things weren't going well between Brady and Bündchen, with issues stemming from Brady's decision to return to the NFL. According to Page Six, the pair got into an intense argument, and Bündchen fled to Costa Rica while Brady stayed behind to be with his team. "Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now," a source told the outlet at the time.
Brady and Bündchen have remained pretty tight-lipped about their issues though the NFL star told the press, via TMZ, that he has "a lot of s*** going on." With divorce rumors swirling, is there a way to save what once was?
The ball is reportedly in Tom Brady's court
Is there hope for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen after all? According to a report from Us Weekly, there could be a chance to save Brady and Bündchen, but the ball seems to be in Brady's court now. "Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her," a source tells the outlet of the couple's current state of affairs. At this time, the couple has reportedly been living apart from one another and have been "at odds with each other" amid their marital woes.
A different report suggests that both camps have hired divorce lawyers and are ready to move forward with a split sometime soon after they had a blow-out argument. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," a source revealed to Page Six. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."
This is not the first time Brady and Bündchen have made headlines regarding a potential split. According to Fox News, the couple reportedly faced a rough patch in 2015 after the viral "deflategate" fiasco. The pair were not photographed together for two months, but they weathered the storm. We can only wait and see if their recent woes will follow a similar theme.