The One Way Tom Brady Could Save His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hit a pretty big roadblock in their relationship, and much of it has played out in the press. Not long after Brady announced that he would be retiring from football via CBS to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he took to Twitter to share with fans that he had changed. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote, adding that he was ready to embark on his 23rd season in the NFL.

In August, NBC Sports reported that Brady opted to take a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Tom has been excused today. He'll be taking — he'll be back somewhere around after Tennessee. He's going to deal with some personal things," Brady's coach Tom Bowles told the press at the time. From there, rumors swirled that things weren't going well between Brady and Bündchen, with issues stemming from Brady's decision to return to the NFL. According to Page Six, the pair got into an intense argument, and Bündchen fled to Costa Rica while Brady stayed behind to be with his team. "Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now," a source told the outlet at the time.

Brady and Bündchen have remained pretty tight-lipped about their issues though the NFL star told the press, via TMZ, that he has "a lot of s*** going on." With divorce rumors swirling, is there a way to save what once was?