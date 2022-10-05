Lawyer Lays Out Path For Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen To Avoid Messy Divorce - Exclusive

All signs are pointing to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen heading for a divorce.

Their issues as a couple seem to have stemmed from Brady's decision to "unretire" from the NFL. In an interview with Elle in September, the supermodel didn't seem too thrilled about her husband returning to play. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she admitted. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]." After putting her career on hold to focus on raising their kids, it looks like Bündchen is ready to take on the spotlight again. "I've done my part ... I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she said. "And now it's going to be my turn."

There were also reports that the couple has been "living apart" for more than a month now, with a source telling People that there's no "formal separation" and that the two "would like to work things out." But now, insiders close to the situation say that both parties have hired divorce lawyers. "I don't think there will be any coming back now," a source told Page Six. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Should they decide to divorce, a legal expert exclusively tells Nicki Swift where their split could get messy, and exactly how to avoid it.