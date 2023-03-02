Honey Boo Boo Rode Passenger In Boyfriend Dralin Carswell's Wild Police Chase
In March 2021, Dralin Carswell updated his Facebook status, letting people know that he was in a relationship. It was later confirmed that he was dating reality television star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. At the time, she was 16 years old and he was a 20-year-old college student. This age gap concerned people, especially because Thompson is a minor and Carswell is a legal adult.
But Thompson has shown that she doesn't care what other people say about her relationship. "I don't care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don't really care." She also added that she likes how there's never a dull moment in their relationship because they're always talking or doing something together.
In the same interview, Thompson's sister and legal guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, publicly approved of the relationship. "She's not getting married, she's not having a kid, she's doing very good in school," she said, adding that she believes Thompson is mature for her age. "[They're] on the same wavelength." But now Thompson and Carswell are experiencing a major downfall in their relationship.
Dralin Carswell was arrested for a DUI
On March 1, it was reported that Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested for a DUI after being chased by a police car for three miles down a highway in Monroe County, GA. It was also reported that officers found marijuana in Carswell's car, which led to the charges against the 21-year-old.
Thompson was also in the car at the time. It was reported by the Monroe County Reporter that the reality TV star was not charged and would only serve as a witness. According to her story, Carswell was instructed to make a traffic stop by a Monroe County corporal but decided to speed down the highway instead, resulting in the three-mile chase.
This isn't the first time Carswell has been arrested. In 2019, he was charged with statutory rape of an unnamed alleged victim; this incident happened before Carswell was linked to Thompson. After he completed a pretrial diversion program, the claims were dismissed. It was also said that there wasn't enough evidence to show that statutory rape happened.