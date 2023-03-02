Honey Boo Boo Rode Passenger In Boyfriend Dralin Carswell's Wild Police Chase

In March 2021, Dralin Carswell updated his Facebook status, letting people know that he was in a relationship. It was later confirmed that he was dating reality television star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. At the time, she was 16 years old and he was a 20-year-old college student. This age gap concerned people, especially because Thompson is a minor and Carswell is a legal adult.

But Thompson has shown that she doesn't care what other people say about her relationship. "I don't care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don't really care." She also added that she likes how there's never a dull moment in their relationship because they're always talking or doing something together.

In the same interview, Thompson's sister and legal guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, publicly approved of the relationship. "She's not getting married, she's not having a kid, she's doing very good in school," she said, adding that she believes Thompson is mature for her age. "[They're] on the same wavelength." But now Thompson and Carswell are experiencing a major downfall in their relationship.