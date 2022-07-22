Honey Boo Boo Slams Critics Of Her Controversial Relationship

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is facing criticism over the four year age-gap with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, and she's finally speaking out. The former TLC star has been dating Carswell for over a year now, but kept her relationship under wraps for the first six months, per the U.S. Sun. The couple became Instagram official in September 2021 after Thompson posted a since-deleted photo of them with a "bae" sticker placed over the picture (per Page Six). Some of Thompson's fans were not as happy as others about her first public relationship, but despite the criticism they have faced thus far, the age of consent in Georgia is 16 and makes their relationship legal.

In May, Mama June opened up about her daughter's boyfriend in an interview with TooFab and revealed, "She is getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship [and] he is older." The mother of four added, "At the end of the day, Alana's not that 6-, 7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago. The U.S. Sun confirmed that Thompson's sisters also respect and accept her relationship with Carswell.

Fans might recall, Mama June lost custody of Honey Boo Boo in June after being arrested for the possession of drugs, leading to Thompson's sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, being granted full custody of the star. Although it's been a dramatic year for Thompson and her family, Honey Boo Boo recently broke her silence about her controversial relationship.