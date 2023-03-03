The Stars Who Passed On King Charles' Coronation Are Royally Petty

Piping hot English breakfast tea has been served ahead of King Charles III's coronation as celebrities are seemingly picking sides in the royal family feud. Some of today's top artists are choosing to forego the historic occasion, adding a layer of unnecessary pettiness to the crowning.

The Sun revealed that a number of artists including Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Adele had been asked to perform at the historic event and opted out. Making matters worse, many of the artists hadn't revealed why they wouldn't be there. While the royal insider speaking to the outlet confirmed that John and Styles were both unable to make it (John being in the midst of a world tour, and Styles recovering from one), the rest have stayed mummy. Days after the first report emerged, Rolling Stone also revealed that their questions to the artists were met with silence. Awks.

The musicians' quietness comes at a rocky time for the royal family amid Prince Harry's bridge-burning memoir release, even though "Spare" characterized the King pretty positively, all things considered. Here's the thing: despite the drama surrounding the royal family and the Sussexes, any reconciliation between Prince Harry and King Charles is between father and son. As for the stars pulling out of Charles' coronation? Their choice is a petty snub that stems from a long-held misunderstanding of the king.