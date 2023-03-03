Billie Eilish Stomps Out Social Media Negativity In One Fell Swoop
Billie Eilish isn't here for the negativity! The star is one of the most popular people on social media.
On Instagram, she has a massive 108 million followers, plus another 47 million on TikTok. Not to mention the more than 7 million accounts who are subscribed to her every move on Twitter and the 32 million who follow her on Facebook! Add that up, and that's an insane 194 million accounts hanging on the star's every word. Eilish is hardly a social media queen without engagement, either. A February Instagram post showing Eilish showing off her second perfume racked up a huge 7.5 million likes alone!
While social media has plenty of major benefits and is a great way for the "Bad Guy" hitmaker to interact with her fans, it's all proved to be a bit too much for the star, and she made a pretty dramatic move to keep herself happy.
Billie Eilish banned social media from her phone
Billie Eilish opened up about her relationship with social media on "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend," admitting she decided to delete all the social media apps from her phone and doesn't look at them anymore. She explained that it was a pretty tough decision as she grew up with social media, but no longer wanted to spend her time online seeing things about herself that can affect her self-esteem — or reading untruths. "That's the other thing that freaks me out about the internet is how gullible it makes you. Anything I read on the internet, I believe. Me. I know for a fact that's stupid, and I shouldn't do that because I have proof it's not all true; almost none of it's true," she said.
This isn't the first time Eilish has spoken about the detrimental effect social media can have on her health, though. In 2020, she admitted on "BBC Breakfast" that she'd limited her online activity. "I stopped reading comments fully because it was ruining my life. Once again. It's weird, the cooler things you get to do are, the most people hate you. It's crazy," she said. When asked what she thought should happen to make things better for people on social media, she responded, "I don't know, dude. It's crazy. Cancel culture is insane."