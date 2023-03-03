Billie Eilish Stomps Out Social Media Negativity In One Fell Swoop

Billie Eilish isn't here for the negativity! The star is one of the most popular people on social media.

On Instagram, she has a massive 108 million followers, plus another 47 million on TikTok. Not to mention the more than 7 million accounts who are subscribed to her every move on Twitter and the 32 million who follow her on Facebook! Add that up, and that's an insane 194 million accounts hanging on the star's every word. Eilish is hardly a social media queen without engagement, either. A February Instagram post showing Eilish showing off her second perfume racked up a huge 7.5 million likes alone!

While social media has plenty of major benefits and is a great way for the "Bad Guy" hitmaker to interact with her fans, it's all proved to be a bit too much for the star, and she made a pretty dramatic move to keep herself happy.