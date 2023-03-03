Chase Stokes Officially Confirms His Relationship With Kelsea Ballerini

The relationship between Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes began when they started to subtly flirt with each other on social media. Stokes later posted a photo dump on his Instagram, revealing that the country singer joined him and some friends at the University of Georgia's playoff game versus Texas Christian University. Ballerini was seen cuddling up to Stokes in one of the pictures in the slideshow, indicating that something was going on between the two.

A little after fans started to voice their opinions on the budding romance, Ballerini was quick to respond to their theories. In a TikTok, she reacted to some fans thinking the relationship is a publicity stunt. "What is happening guys?" she said, pointing to the background of the video that showed various screenshots of fan theories. "Let's not do this."

In a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Peter Pan" singer opened up about her divorce from Morgan Evans, and finding love again. She revealed that her manager lives in Charleston, South Carolina which is where "Outer Banks" is filmed, and the manager tried to play matchmaker. "I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him," she said, adding that they followed each other first before she messaged him. "I just swan dove right on in... His handle is '@hichasestokes,' and I said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes.'" And now they're taking their flirtationship to the next level.