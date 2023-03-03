Matthew McConaughey And Wife Camila Alves Safe After Terrifying Plane Ride

Airplane turbulence comes with the territory of flying, however, "violent" turbulence that sends people to the hospital is not something you plan on experiencing — let alone ever want to. Unfortunately for Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, the airplane turbulence they experienced on a recent flight was so terrible, it made national news. Though the couple's fine and no one was critically injured, but it's definitely an unforgettable moment for the two.

As fans may recall, McConaughey and Alves have been married since 2012, and have a seemingly strong marriage with great problem-solving rules. In 2021, the "Dazed and Confused" star said that he doesn't let problems fester and handles things head-on with his wife. "If things are going well, keep catching green lights," he said. "If they're not, deal with them soon so they don't bubble up and get you later." Alves has also said that her husband is "very disciplined and very hands-on" with their three kids while making their relationship and romance a priority.

They have one of the stronger relationships in Hollywood, and even though this flight was scary, there's no doubt they got through it together.