Matthew McConaughey And Wife Camila Alves Safe After Terrifying Plane Ride
Airplane turbulence comes with the territory of flying, however, "violent" turbulence that sends people to the hospital is not something you plan on experiencing — let alone ever want to. Unfortunately for Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, the airplane turbulence they experienced on a recent flight was so terrible, it made national news. Though the couple's fine and no one was critically injured, but it's definitely an unforgettable moment for the two.
As fans may recall, McConaughey and Alves have been married since 2012, and have a seemingly strong marriage with great problem-solving rules. In 2021, the "Dazed and Confused" star said that he doesn't let problems fester and handles things head-on with his wife. "If things are going well, keep catching green lights," he said. "If they're not, deal with them soon so they don't bubble up and get you later." Alves has also said that her husband is "very disciplined and very hands-on" with their three kids while making their relationship and romance a priority.
They have one of the stronger relationships in Hollywood, and even though this flight was scary, there's no doubt they got through it together.
Camila Alves shared video of the aftermath from Lufthansa flight she and Matthew McConaughey were on
On March 2, Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, revealed their flight had to make an emergency landing after significant turbulence. She shared a short video on Instagram of the aftermath on board, with linen and other food items strewn across the floor and flight attendant station. "On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital," she wrote. She wrote that things were flying everywhere and couldn't show all of it because of the others around, but said "The plane was a CHAOS." Alves was glad everyone was seemingly okay, and she thanked Marriot Bonvoy for housing them overnight, until they could catch another flight the next day. "@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing...slept well, getting on new flight today," Alves continued. "To the journey I continue..."
ABC News reported that this Lufthansa flight was traveling from Austin, TX to Frankfurt, Germany, and due to the violent turbulence, they made an emergency landing at Dulles Airport in Washington D.C. Seven people on the flight were injured, with a pregnant passenger saying the flight was something out of a "Final Destination" movie.
Alves posted on her Instagram story that their new flight said they'd have 45 minutes of turbulence leaving D.C. as well. "Just my luck," the Brazilian model said, asking her followers to wish her luck.