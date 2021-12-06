Matthew McConaughey Keeps His Marriage Strong By Following These Rules

Matthew McConaughey has great advice for maintaining a strong marriage through the rough patches. The Oscar-winner has been keeping busy as of late. He recently declared that despite mass speculation, he will not be running for governor of Texas in 2022. "I'm going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life," McConaughey announced on Twitter. In addition to his business and philanthropic ventures, the former Sexiest Man Alive is also a family man.

McConaughey married model Camila Alves in 2012 and together they share sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11, per People. The A-list husband and wife have embodied #CoupleGoals for years. McConaughey has been open about how he and Alves take on the challenges of marriage together. "No one is perfect," the actor said of his spouse on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast. "But if you can root for them to be more themselves... that's sort of a part of unconditional love, I think." The "Interstellar" actor recently shared some more wise words about how he and Alves stay strong.