Matthew McConaughey Keeps His Marriage Strong By Following These Rules
Matthew McConaughey has great advice for maintaining a strong marriage through the rough patches. The Oscar-winner has been keeping busy as of late. He recently declared that despite mass speculation, he will not be running for governor of Texas in 2022. "I'm going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life," McConaughey announced on Twitter. In addition to his business and philanthropic ventures, the former Sexiest Man Alive is also a family man.
McConaughey married model Camila Alves in 2012 and together they share sons Levi, 13, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11, per People. The A-list husband and wife have embodied #CoupleGoals for years. McConaughey has been open about how he and Alves take on the challenges of marriage together. "No one is perfect," the actor said of his spouse on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast. "But if you can root for them to be more themselves... that's sort of a part of unconditional love, I think." The "Interstellar" actor recently shared some more wise words about how he and Alves stay strong.
Matthew McConaughey deals with marital problems head-on
Matthew McConaughey doesn't shy away from the problems in his marriage to Camila Alves. The movie star revealed to Australia's "Today Extra" the rules he follows to maintain a happy marriage (via the Daily Mail). "If things are going well, keep catching green lights," he explained. "If they're not, deal with them soon so they don't bubble up and get you later." The "True Detective" actor also told the outlet all is well at the McConaughey-Alves home. "I'm good. Family's good. Dogs are healthy," he said, jokingly adding, "Wife doesn't want to kick me out."
Alves herself praised her home life with McConaughey in a recent interview with TODAY. The model revealed her husband is "actually very disciplined and very hands-on" when it comes to fathering their three children. "It's got its challenges and its blessings, but I would say it's fun," Alves said of parenting with McConaughey. Alves also told the outlet she and McConaughey try to make romance a priority amid the demands of parenting. She explained the couple is constantly trying to "find ways to create special occasions and special celebrations with each other."