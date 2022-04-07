Matthew McConaughey's Wife Speaks Out About Why They Left Hollywood

The Texas born-and-raised Matthew McConaughey has been charming film audiences with his Southern drawl for decades. Whether playing the quintessential stoner in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" or an AIDS-inflicted cowboy in "Dallas Buyers' Club," McConaughey has never hidden his roots on screen. That attitude certainly applies to the actor off-set as well. On the "Popcorn with Peter Travers" show in January (per Southern Living), McConaughey gloated about Texas' influence on him, proving Hollywood never took the Lone Star State out of the boy. "The Texas I grew up in was not insular at all," McConaughey shared, continuing, "There is a certain thing that goes about Texans that says, 'Go, out, use your passport, go travel all around the world, go see other places, go as a Texan."

Such is the movie star's passion for his home state that McConaughey even considered a serious bid for Texas governor in 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter. Ultimately announcing his decision to not run in November 2021, McConaughey described elected office as "a humbling and inspiring path to ponder" nonetheless. As the Uvalde, Texas-born star told "Popcorn with Peter Travers," "I like to say I live in Austin, Texas, because I can live where I want to."

It seems McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, prefers Texas over California as much as he does. In a recent interview, Alves opened up about their reasons for leaving Hollywood.