Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Isn't Running For Governor Of Texas

In his media interviews, Matthew McConaughey has often gone back and forth on whether or not he wants to run for governor in his home state of Texas. Back in May, Politico reported that he was making calls with local officials while admitting that a run for office was a "true consideration" for him at the time. However, the Texas Tribune pointed out that the Hollywood star hasn't voted in a primary in over a decade, and nor has he ever donated to a state or federal campaign.

Still, in an interview with the Longview News-Journal back in March, McConaughey did have this to say: "I'm serious about the right leadership role but I'm not sure if that's in politics. There are so many affiliations, whether it's the party you're considered to be affiliated with or what, when you get in there — your hands are tied in a lot of ways."

Well, much speculation and plenty of media interviews later, McConaughey has finally explained why he's decided to stick with his day job instead.