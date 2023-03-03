Buster Murdaugh's On-Camera Reaction To Dad Alex's Guilty Verdict Is Worlds Apart From What You'd Think

Buster Murdaugh is gaining attention for his reaction towards his father Alex Murdaugh's guilty verdict. Back in June 2021, the former South Carolina-based lawyer made headlines when he reported the death of his wife Margaret and son Paul. According to numerous reports, their bodies were found with gunshot wounds in their 1,770-acre hunting lodge located in Islandton, South Carolina. While authorities refrained from listing Alex as a suspect at the time, he was later classified as a person of interest in October 2021. Alongside becoming a suspect, other aspects of Alex's life started to unravel due to his various unrelated charges regarding his shady financial matters — which included money laundering, financial misconduct, and drug-related crimes.

In July 2022, the former legal professional was formally indicted for Margaret and Paul's murders. Despite the charge, Alex's lawyers doubled down on his innocence in a statement: "Alex wants his family, friends, and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul," said his attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin. "He loved them more than anything in the world." After a two-month trial that revealed an array of shocking details, Alex was convicted of the murders of his wife and son. While the disgraced attorney appeared visibly emotional, his surviving son Buster had a rather odd reaction to the verdict.