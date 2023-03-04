Kellyanne Conway And Husband George Set To Divorce After Two Decades Together
22 years after saying their "I dos," Kellyanne Conway, who formerly served as an adviser to Donald Trump during his presidency, is set to divorce her husband George Conway. According to The Washington Post, Kellyanne and George first met in the '90s after they were introduced by a friend. Upon their introduction, the pair started hanging and soon fell in love. "I find that his near-constant presence doesn't annoy me," Kellyanne reportedly once told a friend. And so when in 2001, the couple got married, it only seemed right. Together, Kellyanne and George welcomed four children while working their way up to political prominence.
But despite their long-term marriage and individual successes, the most fascinating about this union is the stark difference in political views. While Kellyanne is an avid supporter of Trump (obviously), George has never been one to hide his disdain for the former president. Still, these two always found a way to make it work. "I couldn't have done this without him," Kellyanne once said of her husband's support during Trump's 2016 campaign.
Things, however, took a turn for the couple when George started a feud with Trump. And soon enough, it became clear that their marriage was falling apart. "If there's an issue, it's because she's in that job, for that man. I'm just saddened by how things turned out," George once confessed to The Washington Post. Things apparently only got worse from that point onward, and now, Kellyanne and George have finally decided it's time to let go.
Kellyanne and George Conway's divorce proceedings are in motion
After 22 years of marriage, Kellyanne and George Conway have decided to go their separate ways. As reported by Page Six, both Kellyanne and George have hired lawyers to sort through the divorce proceedings. Despite the news of their divorce, neither Kellyanne nor George has yet to confirm the split. One person that has lent his voice to the alleged separation, however, is former president Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social platform to congratulate Kellyanne. "Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway," Trump wrote. "Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck. She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves ... and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!"
This, of course, is not the first time Trump has thrown jabs at George over the years. In 2019, the former president called George a "stone cold LOSER & husband from hell" (via The Washington Post) while also implying that he was only envious of Kellyanne's successful career. Trump has also, in the past, alluded that the famous lawyer suffers from a mental illness. "I don't know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy — his mind is completely shot!" Trump wrote in 2022 (via The Independent).