Kellyanne Conway And Husband George Set To Divorce After Two Decades Together

22 years after saying their "I dos," Kellyanne Conway, who formerly served as an adviser to Donald Trump during his presidency, is set to divorce her husband George Conway. According to The Washington Post, Kellyanne and George first met in the '90s after they were introduced by a friend. Upon their introduction, the pair started hanging and soon fell in love. "I find that his near-constant presence doesn't annoy me," Kellyanne reportedly once told a friend. And so when in 2001, the couple got married, it only seemed right. Together, Kellyanne and George welcomed four children while working their way up to political prominence.

But despite their long-term marriage and individual successes, the most fascinating about this union is the stark difference in political views. While Kellyanne is an avid supporter of Trump (obviously), George has never been one to hide his disdain for the former president. Still, these two always found a way to make it work. "I couldn't have done this without him," Kellyanne once said of her husband's support during Trump's 2016 campaign.

Things, however, took a turn for the couple when George started a feud with Trump. And soon enough, it became clear that their marriage was falling apart. "If there's an issue, it's because she's in that job, for that man. I'm just saddened by how things turned out," George once confessed to The Washington Post. Things apparently only got worse from that point onward, and now, Kellyanne and George have finally decided it's time to let go.