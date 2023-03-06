Emma Heming Implores Paps To Leave Husband Bruce Willis Alone After Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming is doing her best to look after Bruce Willis following his dementia diagnosis, but the paparazzi are not making it easy. In a video statement, Heming shared that it can be "difficult and stressful" to protect someone with dementia who is in the public eye. "It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth. So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space ... Please don't be yelling at my husband, asking how he's doing, whatever. The 'woo-hooing' and the 'yippee-ki-yays' — just don't do it," she pleaded. Heming went on to ask the paps to allow her husband to get from "point A to point B safely."

Willis was seen with two friends grabbing coffee in Santa Monica the week prior to Heming's PSA. The paparazzi caught him walking down the sidewalk, dressed casually in a gray beanie and navy sweatshirt. It was his first public outing since Heming revealed his FTD diagnosis. In her video, Heming thanked Willis' friends for doing a "stand-up job" protecting him during their coffee run.