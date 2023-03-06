Emma Heming Implores Paps To Leave Husband Bruce Willis Alone After Dementia Diagnosis
In March 2022, Bruce Willis' family announced that the acclaimed actor would be stepping away from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a degenerative disease affecting speech and comprehension. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," his daughter Rumer shared on Instagram.
The following year, Willis' wife, Emma Heming, announced that her husband's condition had deteriorated. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," she stated. As the family is trying to navigate the actor's new diagnosis, Heming has kindly but firmly requested that the paparazzi give her husband some space.
Emma Heming tells paps to stop yelling at Bruce Willis
Emma Heming is doing her best to look after Bruce Willis following his dementia diagnosis, but the paparazzi are not making it easy. In a video statement, Heming shared that it can be "difficult and stressful" to protect someone with dementia who is in the public eye. "It's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth. So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space ... Please don't be yelling at my husband, asking how he's doing, whatever. The 'woo-hooing' and the 'yippee-ki-yays' — just don't do it," she pleaded. Heming went on to ask the paps to allow her husband to get from "point A to point B safely."
Willis was seen with two friends grabbing coffee in Santa Monica the week prior to Heming's PSA. The paparazzi caught him walking down the sidewalk, dressed casually in a gray beanie and navy sweatshirt. It was his first public outing since Heming revealed his FTD diagnosis. In her video, Heming thanked Willis' friends for doing a "stand-up job" protecting him during their coffee run.