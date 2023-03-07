Ben Stiller's Wife Christine Taylor Opens Up About Healing Their Broken Marriage

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were able to reconnect after announcing their separation thanks to the pandemic. "The Wedding Singer" actor reflected on "The Drew Barrymore Show" about her and Stiller's past relationship.

Taylor said, "For us, we got married very quickly after meeting each other. We knew each other six months, got engaged, we were married within a year, and then had Ella the next year." Their relationship was fast-paced, and over time the couple wasn't the same people they once were. She continued, "Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both sort of started to grow in different directions." Taylor revealed that their separation in 2017 was not something they "took lightly." Throughout their estrangement, the couple saw each other often because they established a united front for their kids. So, when the pandemic hit, it only made sense for them to quarantine with each other.

During this time, Stiller and Taylor were able to revive their love for one another. Taylor said, "We found this way back. We had so much time to talk ... There were no other distractions. It just happened organically and naturally for us." Although some may question their relationship, the actor shared how she and Stiller are doing "so good" after reconnecting. She said, "I think there's a freedom in the comfort of this relationship and the commitment. And just also knowing that we have to take care of ourselves."