Ben Stiller's Wife Christine Taylor Opens Up About Healing Their Broken Marriage
Ben Stiller's marriage to Christine Taylor seemed like something out of a movie. It was fate that the two met in 1999 because Taylor just so happened to be auditioning for a role in a television pilot that Stiller directed, per People. Although the television series didn't take off, the two actors' relationship did. Just a year after they first met, the couple decided to tie the knot in Hawaii. In 2016, the "Zoolander" actor told Parade he was head over heels for Taylor as he said their relationship "just felt right." Over the years, the actors' love for each other flourished.
Just like their professional careers were growing, so was their family as they welcomed two beautiful children into their lives. But while Stiller and Taylor seemed like the picture-perfect couple, that idea shattered when they announced they were separating in 2017. The two actors released a joint statement, saying, "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends." It seemed like another Hollywood couple had bitten the dust, but the pair ended up coming back stronger than ever. Stiller and Taylor reconciled and were able to get back to the place they were once at. Now that time has passed since their separation, Taylor is opening up about reconnecting with her husband.
The pandemic brought Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor together
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were able to reconnect after announcing their separation thanks to the pandemic. "The Wedding Singer" actor reflected on "The Drew Barrymore Show" about her and Stiller's past relationship.
Taylor said, "For us, we got married very quickly after meeting each other. We knew each other six months, got engaged, we were married within a year, and then had Ella the next year." Their relationship was fast-paced, and over time the couple wasn't the same people they once were. She continued, "Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both sort of started to grow in different directions." Taylor revealed that their separation in 2017 was not something they "took lightly." Throughout their estrangement, the couple saw each other often because they established a united front for their kids. So, when the pandemic hit, it only made sense for them to quarantine with each other.
During this time, Stiller and Taylor were able to revive their love for one another. Taylor said, "We found this way back. We had so much time to talk ... There were no other distractions. It just happened organically and naturally for us." Although some may question their relationship, the actor shared how she and Stiller are doing "so good" after reconnecting. She said, "I think there's a freedom in the comfort of this relationship and the commitment. And just also knowing that we have to take care of ourselves."