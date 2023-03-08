Bam Margera's Latest Arrest Fuels Concerns The Star Is Spiraling Out Of Control

Former professional skateboarder and "Jackass" star Bam Margera (née Brandon Cole Margera) made headlines back in February when it was revealed that his wife of nine years, Nicole Boyd, had filed for legal separation. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Boyd cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the filing and requested legal and physical custody of the couple's five-year-old son, Phoenix, as well as spousal support.

As you may recall, Margera's recent life has been marred by substance abuse issues. "I haven't spoken to Bam in about a year and a half, give or take six months. ["Jackass" director] Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O, and I had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help. Then we had a Zoom as a group not long after that, and that was the last time I talked to him," Margera's former "Jackass" and "Jackass Forever" Johnny Knoxville co-star told Variety in October 2022. Knoxville went on, "It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well."

Alas, things appear only to be going from bad to worse for Margera.