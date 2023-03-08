Bam Margera's Latest Arrest Fuels Concerns The Star Is Spiraling Out Of Control
Former professional skateboarder and "Jackass" star Bam Margera (née Brandon Cole Margera) made headlines back in February when it was revealed that his wife of nine years, Nicole Boyd, had filed for legal separation. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Boyd cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the filing and requested legal and physical custody of the couple's five-year-old son, Phoenix, as well as spousal support.
As you may recall, Margera's recent life has been marred by substance abuse issues. "I haven't spoken to Bam in about a year and a half, give or take six months. ["Jackass" director] Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O, and I had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help. Then we had a Zoom as a group not long after that, and that was the last time I talked to him," Margera's former "Jackass" and "Jackass Forever" Johnny Knoxville co-star told Variety in October 2022. Knoxville went on, "It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well."
Alas, things appear only to be going from bad to worse for Margera.
Bam Margera's behavior is escalating
On March 2, Bam Margera was arrested on a domestic violence charge. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told TMZ that the skateboarder allegedly kicked a woman who identified as his wife. Sources are adamant that this person was not Margera's estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, but his current girlfriend. Margera posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody the following day.
This development is just adding more fuel to the concerns that Margera is on a dark downward spiral. In February 2023 Margera piqued the public's interest when he posted pictures of himself having lunch with the late Elvis Presley's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, to his Instagram. But it appears the unlikely friendship ended just as fast as it began. The story goes that Margera boasted to TMZ that Priscilla had gifted him with Elvis' personal robe and ring — a claim Priscilla later vehemently denied. "When I was asked by my son to have a 'new friend' come over for a visit, I had no idea who he was or that later he would choose to post photos and false stories. He came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles, and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan," she began in a statement. "At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'," she declared. Yikes!
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).