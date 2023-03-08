Bindi Irwin Calls Daughter A 'Miracle' After Decade-Long Struggle With Medical Condition
After suffering from a medical condition for ten years, television star Bindi Irwin is opening up about her difficult experience so far. Bindi, who shot into the spotlight as the host of the Discovery Kids show "Bindi the Jungle Girl," has had her share of struggles over the years with the most notable being her father Steve Irwin's death in 2006 when she was only eight years old. "For us, losing dad is probably the hardest thing we've ever gone through and our grief walks beside us every day," she said during an appearance on the "What About Death!?" podcast. The conservationist also recounted how she eventually coped with the grief, explaining that even in the face of pain, she chose to be strong. "One day — I wrote it in my journal, actually — I was like, 'This is it; I am choosing not to wallow in sadness anymore,'" she revealed. "I am choosing to find the strength that dad had and continue on."
Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, however, Bindi went through another tough time, owing to the long-term closure of the family's Australian Zoo. "It has probably been the hardest time in our lives other than when dad passed away," she admitted to Page Six. Clearly not one to hold back on sharing both the good and bad times of her life, Bindi Irwin is revealing yet another heartbreaking struggle — a decade-long health condition.
Bindi Irwin is grateful after an endometriosis diagnosis
After a decade, Bindi Irwin is finally sharing her story with the public. In a March 7 Instagram post, the television personality shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, alongside a lengthy caption detailing her terrible experience with endometriosis. "For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea," she started. "These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans." In her quest to find answers, Irwin recounted being dismissed by doctors who assured her the symptoms were normal for women. Consequently, Irwin gave up on seeking medical help until a friend nudged her in the right direction — surgery. "Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst," she explained.
Despite the painful ordeal, however, the conservationist is thankful for daughter Grace Warrior, whom she welcomed with her husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle," she wrote. Since coming out with her story, Bindi has received lots of support from fans and family alike, including her brother Robert, who wrote on Instagram how proud he is of her journey to healing.