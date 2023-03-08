Bindi Irwin Calls Daughter A 'Miracle' After Decade-Long Struggle With Medical Condition

After suffering from a medical condition for ten years, television star Bindi Irwin is opening up about her difficult experience so far. Bindi, who shot into the spotlight as the host of the Discovery Kids show "Bindi the Jungle Girl," has had her share of struggles over the years with the most notable being her father Steve Irwin's death in 2006 when she was only eight years old. "For us, losing dad is probably the hardest thing we've ever gone through and our grief walks beside us every day," she said during an appearance on the "What About Death!?" podcast. The conservationist also recounted how she eventually coped with the grief, explaining that even in the face of pain, she chose to be strong. "One day — I wrote it in my journal, actually — I was like, 'This is it; I am choosing not to wallow in sadness anymore,'" she revealed. "I am choosing to find the strength that dad had and continue on."

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, however, Bindi went through another tough time, owing to the long-term closure of the family's Australian Zoo. "It has probably been the hardest time in our lives other than when dad passed away," she admitted to Page Six. Clearly not one to hold back on sharing both the good and bad times of her life, Bindi Irwin is revealing yet another heartbreaking struggle — a decade-long health condition.