Pete Davidson And Colin Jost's 9/11 Experience Is More Similar Than We Realized

People know Colin Jost and Pete Davidson from "Saturday Night Live" as they make the country laugh every weekend with comedy sketches. Jost is known for being a co-anchor of "Weekend Update" alongside Michael Che, and Davidson was known for being the "resident young person" of the show, making appearances in various sketches as well as on "Weekend Update." The two Staten Island natives are also known for their high-profile relationships — Davidson being linked to Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, and Jost being married to Scarlett Johansson.

Pete's father, Scott Davidson, was an athlete — playing both basketball and baseball — a coach, a teacher, and a bartender before he started working as a firefighter for the New York City Fire Department. It was revealed that it was a lifelong dream for Scott to join the fire department, as he believed it was one of the most important jobs in the country. Jost's mother, Dr. Kerry Kelly, worked as a medical officer for the NYFD. In the "Weekend Update" anchor's memoir, he mentioned that he and his younger brother would often be tucked into bed by his mom before she had to tend to the firefighters who needed medical assistance on-scene.

As both Davidson's father and Jost's mother worked for the fire department in New York, and they both became heroes during 9/11.