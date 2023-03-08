Cara Delevingne Feared The Worst Before Confronting Her Addiction

During her Vogue cover story, Cara Delevingne opened up about her difficult, yet wealthy childhood and her family history of addiction. The model's own battle with substance use started when she was only 7 years old. After attending a wedding, and "nailing glasses of champagne," Delevingne "woke up in my granny's house in my bedroom with a hangover, in a bridesmaid's dress." Over the next few years, she weathered dyspraxia, a "developmental coordination disorder," per Cleveland Clinic.

"This was the beginning of mental health issues and inadvertent self-harm," the model told Vogue. Delevingne also addressed the viral airport photos of herself from last Fall, where she looked visibly out of it. "I hadn't slept. I was not okay," shared Delevingne. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don't look well ... You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way, those pictures were something to be grateful for," she added.

Shortly after, Delevingne enrolled in a 12-step program, which appears to have been a big help for her sobriety. "This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that," said Delevingne. "The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step," she said.