Royal Family Blows Off Harry And Meghan's Invite To Lilibet's Christening

It looks like things are still tense between Prince Harry and the royal family. Since the Duke of Sussex released his explosive tell-all memoir "Spare" in January, the family seems to be at a standstill. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last with the family at Queen Elizabeth's funeral service in September 2022 and were given seats behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla, while William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales were seated in the front row with their children.

Following the release of "Spare," Prince Harry and Meghan were asked to leave their royal home, Frogmore Cottage, based in Windsor. Although they've been living in Southern California after stepping down from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan kept Frogmore Cottage as their home base when visiting England. According to the U.S. Sun, King Charles slapped his son and daughter-in-law with an eviction notice to vacate their royal residence and the couple began plans to have their belongings shipped to their Montecito home. However, this wasn't the latest snub to come from the royal family, and they have taken a stance by being absent from Prince Harry and Meghan's latest celebration.