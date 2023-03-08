Royal Family Blows Off Harry And Meghan's Invite To Lilibet's Christening
It looks like things are still tense between Prince Harry and the royal family. Since the Duke of Sussex released his explosive tell-all memoir "Spare" in January, the family seems to be at a standstill. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last with the family at Queen Elizabeth's funeral service in September 2022 and were given seats behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla, while William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales were seated in the front row with their children.
Following the release of "Spare," Prince Harry and Meghan were asked to leave their royal home, Frogmore Cottage, based in Windsor. Although they've been living in Southern California after stepping down from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan kept Frogmore Cottage as their home base when visiting England. According to the U.S. Sun, King Charles slapped his son and daughter-in-law with an eviction notice to vacate their royal residence and the couple began plans to have their belongings shipped to their Montecito home. However, this wasn't the latest snub to come from the royal family, and they have taken a stance by being absent from Prince Harry and Meghan's latest celebration.
The royal family's absence from Lilibet's christening may foreshadow King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter Lilibet's christening on March 3 with a small group of family and friends, but the royal family was notably missing. According to a source, the couple had invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, per People. While it's unclear why the royal family wasn't in attendance, their strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan may be why they chose to skip out on the christening. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was there for the celebrations, along with Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry.
Despite their rift, King Charles III wants Prince Harry to attend his coronation in May. "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family," a source told People. While Prince Harry and Meghan have received an invitation via email, it remains to be seen if they will attend.