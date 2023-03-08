The Piece Of Advice Peyton Manning Gave Travis Kelce Before Hosting SNL

Believe it or not, less than 40 athletes have hosted "Saturday Night Live" in the 48 seasons the show has been on television. Sometimes, fans of the comedy sketch show get skeptical when an athlete is hosting, as they're not known to have the acting chops for it. But Travis Kelce proved those people wrong, as it's reported that the episode received good reviews from both fans and critics.

Kelce's monologue in particular was received well, as it included his mother Donna, his father Ed, and his brother Jason who were all sitting in the audience. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end talked about how "awkward" it was in the household after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles (Jason's team) in the Super Bowl. He also made fun of his experience in filming for his own reality television dating show, "Catching Kelce."

During an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Kelce announced that he was hosting SNL, mentioning that he was excited because he used to watch it with his mother when he was younger. He then added that he was really nervous about the hosting gig, but some advice from Peyton Manning seemed to have calmed those nerves down a bit.