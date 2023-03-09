What We Know About The Arrest Of Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp, a six-time NBA All-Star dubbed the "Reign Man" because of his impressive talent for dunking, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, March 8, following his alleged involvement in a shooting.

Kemp is no stranger to run-ins with the law. In 2005, Seattle Times reported that the former Seattle Supersonics star was arrested for marijuana and cocaine possession. He was only fined $440 and placed under a year of probation. "I've definitely learned from this," he said at the time. "It's not a place I'm familiar with, and you shall not see me back in this position again." However, the following year, he was jailed again after authorities found marijuana in his car. ESPN noted that he was released after posting a $500 bond. It was also around that time that Kemp was practicing with the Nuggets in hopes of making a comeback in the NBA, where he once dominated.

Sadly, the comeback didn't happen, and he briefly signed with a team in the Italian League instead. Kemp has remained relatively quiet since then — until his most recent arrest.