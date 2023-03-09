Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Slams 'Dumb' Rumor About Demi Moore Moving In
In 2022, Bruce Willis' family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, made the collective announcement that the iconic movie star had been diagnosed with aphasia. A condition impacting one's ability to communicate, the "Die Hard" star's family updated fans in February, revealing that Willis received a more specific diagnosis — frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. Unlike Alzheimer's, FTD is associated less with memory loss and more with changes in personality, language, and movement. It also, unfortunately, has no cure and carries a fatal life expectancy of seven to 13 years on average.
Given the apparent severity of Willis' condition, people weren't shocked when a Daily Mail source recently claimed that Moore had moved in to assist his current wife Emma Heming in caring for him. After all, Moore and Willis have been the model of healthy co-parenting for decades, with Willis even quarantining with Moore — and not Hemming — for a period during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Heming's plans to quarantine with them were halted temporarily by a family medical emergency.) "Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end," a source told the Daily Mail about Moore's (supposed) current living situation.
Heming got wind of this "leaked" info and was quick to correct the source on social media.
Emma Heming wants to 'nip this one in the bud'
Emma Heming continues to vocalize her advocacy for husband Bruce Willis and others with dementia on social media. In a March 8 Instagram Story, she lambasted a headline claiming, "Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source." The former model wrote underneath, "Let's nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop."
On March 7, Heming also clapped back at those accusing her of exploiting Willis' condition for "five minutes" of fame. In an Instagram video, she quipped that the trolls' attention was "great because it means that you're listening" and that she will "always advocate for my husband." Praising other caregivers of those afflicted with frontotemporal dementia, Heming concluded, "I'm going to turn my grief and anger and sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn't come to play."
After paparazzi snapped photos of Willis grabbing a coffee with a friend, Heming pled with them in a separate post to leave Willis alone. Asking dementia caregivers and specialists for tips on "how to get your loved ones out in the world safely" in her caption, Heming told paps in the vid, "I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband ... the 'woo-hoo'-ing and the 'yippy-ki-yays'... OK?"