Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Slams 'Dumb' Rumor About Demi Moore Moving In

In 2022, Bruce Willis' family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, made the collective announcement that the iconic movie star had been diagnosed with aphasia. A condition impacting one's ability to communicate, the "Die Hard" star's family updated fans in February, revealing that Willis received a more specific diagnosis — frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. Unlike Alzheimer's, FTD is associated less with memory loss and more with changes in personality, language, and movement. It also, unfortunately, has no cure and carries a fatal life expectancy of seven to 13 years on average.

Given the apparent severity of Willis' condition, people weren't shocked when a Daily Mail source recently claimed that Moore had moved in to assist his current wife Emma Heming in caring for him. After all, Moore and Willis have been the model of healthy co-parenting for decades, with Willis even quarantining with Moore — and not Hemming — for a period during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Heming's plans to quarantine with them were halted temporarily by a family medical emergency.) "Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end," a source told the Daily Mail about Moore's (supposed) current living situation.

Heming got wind of this "leaked" info and was quick to correct the source on social media.