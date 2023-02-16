The Grim Reality Of Bruce Willis' New Diagnosis

Hollywood is still lamenting the devastating health news from Bruce Willis and his family. In March 2022, Demi Moore, Willis' ex-wife and co-parent to their children, announced on Instagram that Willis would retire from acting. As if that decision, by one of America's most beloved leading men, wasn't bad enough on its own, fans learned that it was because he was diagnosed with aphasia, a language (not cognitive) disorder affecting Willis' ability to communicate. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," Moore wrote.

On February 16, 2023, Rumer Willis provided a heart-wrenching update with further information about her father's illness. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022," Rumer began on Instagram, "Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)." She noted that Bruce's earlier communication difficulties were only a symptom of FTD. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," she added.

She encouraged fans to read more about the affliction through a link to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website, for which Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, will soon serve as brand ambassador. Willis' family is working with the organization to make the world aware of his situation, so people can learn what lies ahead for the "Die Hard" star. They also hope this knowledge might help the hundreds of thousands of others suffering from this disease.