Jenna Ortega Remains Unbothered Over Her Scream Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction

Jenna Ortega first became known as a Disney channel actor starring in "Stuck in the Middle." She also played a younger version of Gina Rodriguez in "Jane the Virgin." She starred in the movie "Yes Day," and she was a guest star in "You." But the young actor's big break was in 2022 when she starred as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series "Wednesday."

Aside from "Wednesday," Ortega was cast in the horror movie classic "Scream." And as her second movie in the franchise will be released soon, she's excited for people to see the development of her character. "In the last one, I was screaming and crying the entire time," she told Elle. "This time, I actually had to create a personality for her."

Later in the interview, it was mentioned that Ortega describes herself as introverted, and she's been facing the pressures of people viewing her a certain way. "I feel like I've seen a lot of people or know people who have succumbed to that pressure," she said. "I don't want to belong to anyone or anything." And it seems that she's been working on being her natural self, as she proved that a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet was no biggie for her.