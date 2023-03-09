Jenna Ortega Remains Unbothered Over Her Scream Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction
Jenna Ortega first became known as a Disney channel actor starring in "Stuck in the Middle." She also played a younger version of Gina Rodriguez in "Jane the Virgin." She starred in the movie "Yes Day," and she was a guest star in "You." But the young actor's big break was in 2022 when she starred as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series "Wednesday."
Aside from "Wednesday," Ortega was cast in the horror movie classic "Scream." And as her second movie in the franchise will be released soon, she's excited for people to see the development of her character. "In the last one, I was screaming and crying the entire time," she told Elle. "This time, I actually had to create a personality for her."
Later in the interview, it was mentioned that Ortega describes herself as introverted, and she's been facing the pressures of people viewing her a certain way. "I feel like I've seen a lot of people or know people who have succumbed to that pressure," she said. "I don't want to belong to anyone or anything." And it seems that she's been working on being her natural self, as she proved that a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet was no biggie for her.
Jenna Ortega posed on the red carpet with a blue sharpie stain
On March 7, Jenna Ortega appeared on the red carpet for the "Scream VI" premiere. The movie marks her second time appearing in the slasher film. It was reported that she was signing autographs before she posed on the red carpet, and she was accidentally poked with an open blue Sharpie. Therefore, the young actor posed on the red carpet with a visible Sharpie stain.
Ortega took to Instagram to share the photos from the premiere, promote the new horror film, and address the wardrobe malfunction. "SCREAM VI premiere," she captioned her post, adding the hashtag, "Sharpie stain, who gives a s***."
The "Iron Man 3" actor's wardrobe mishap comes a little after she appeared next to Aubrey Plaza at the SAG Awards. The two had a small bit together where their deadpan personalities and RBFs joined forces. While the "Parks and Recreation" star and the "Wednesday" star gained a lot of attention from fans who demanded they star in a movie or television show together, others were focused on Plaza's dress, wondering if there was a wardrobe malfunction.
Jenna Ortega admits that Wednesday changed her everyday style
Jenna Ortega mentioned that she feels the most comfortable in a role when her character's wardrobe matches her own. But she has admitted that her style has changed a bit from portraying the goth-like character of Wednesday Addams. "When I was working on 'Wednesday,' I suddenly only ever wore black," she told The Cut. "I didn't know why. For some reason, my closet just lost all its color."
She also mentioned in an InStyle interview that her style was more athletic growing up, as she used to play soccer as a child. "I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot," she said. "I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise." She added that although she always wanted to try out a darker style, she never felt like she was capable of pulling it off.
But now, she's looking absolutely stunning at different events, as she's been keeping up with the Wednesday-inspired fits. During the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, she wore a daring see-through dress. She also donned a gothic bride look with a long black dress and a black veil over her face at the Versace spring/summer 2023 show. But for Ortega, fashion isn't all about looking good.
It's all about comfort for Jenna Ortega
During an interview with The Cut, Jenna Ortega mentioned that she likes clothing that's comfortable. She then added that being one of the newest Adidas ambassadors has taken her down memory lane, as she reminisced about putting on Adidas clothing when she needed to throw something comfortable on when she was younger.
She even helped make an alteration to one of her "Wednesday" outfits, as it was hard to go to the bathroom in. "Initially we couldn't pee," she told ScreenRant, explaining what it was like to film in the catsuit her character wears in the Netflix series. "So the next day [the wardrobe department] put the holes and tried to make it a bit easier."
Being comfortable seems to have always been Ortega's goal when it comes to fashion. In a 2018 "Young Hollywood" interview, she wore a "Top Gun"-inspired onesie to be comfortable. When the interviewer asked her to show everyone the back of the onesie, she stood up and turned around, revealing the words, "I feel the need for sleep."