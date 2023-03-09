In Cold Blood Actor Robert Blake Dead At 89

Actor Robert Blake has died at the age of 89, according to Deadline. Blake's niece, Noreen Austin, confirmed the news on March 9. "He died at home with family around him peacefully [due to] long-term heart issues," shared Austin (via Fox News). "He spent the last few years listening to jazz music and playing his guitar and watching classic movies."

Blake enjoyed a long career in Hollywood that dates back to the late 1930s. Blake got his start as a child actor in 1939's "Bridal Suite," in an uncredited role. However, he would soon rack up over 150 acting credits,including his best-known roles in "In Cold Blood" and "Baretta," which carried his career through the '60s and '70s. Over hiscareer, Black was nominated for four Emmy awards, winning one for his work on "Baretta."Blake's last acting role came in 1997's "Lost Highway," a murder thriller.

Blake's passing adds him to the list of celebs who've died, so far, in 2023. And while some are mourning the ending of his long, decorated legacy, many are reflecting on the grisly details that marked the last quarter of his life — specifically the horrible crime the former child actor was accused of.

More to come ...