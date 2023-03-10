Courteney Cox Totally Regrets Past Cosmetic Procedures
Scrutinizing over celebrity women (and just, you know, women)'s potential cosmetic procedures is a perennial topic du jour. Fed up with media obsession over her possible blepharoplasty, Renée Zellweger even penned a 2016 op-ed condemning the phenomenon. Courteney Cox, another Hollywood veteran, knows the same struggle all too well.
On a 2016 episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," the "Scream 6" star told Grylls that the combined pressure of being famous and a woman makes the choice to go under the knife even more tempting. "Getting older has not been ... I don't think it's the easiest thing," Cox said of her past cosmetic enhancements. "I think I was trying to keep up with getting older, trying to chase that ... it's something you can't keep up with." Cox also admitted to Grylls that "people can be mean on social media" about any visible work done. Case in point, underneath an Instagram video of Cox sampling friend Jennifer Aniston's haircare products, one user felt the need to comment, "What's up with your lips ?" ... Sigh.
Dissolving her fillers in 2017, Cox told New Beauty at the time that she was "as natural as I can be ... I feel better because I look like myself." Recently, the "Friends" alum elaborated in further detail about her self-image pre- and post-filler reversal.
Courteney Cox couldn't see how she really looked for a long time
Courteney Cox has opened up even more about her past anti-aging injectable procedures. Speaking to "Gloss Angeles" podcast hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen on a March 7 episode, Cox described the process of getting cosmetically enhanced "a domino effect." As the actor explained, "You don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, 'cause you look normal to yourself." Cox described her eventual epiphany that what she sees in the mirror might be different "to the outside person."
The "Cougar Town" alum has since realized that she is much younger than she used to perceive herself. "Thank God they are removable," she said of her fillers. "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time." Cox added that she "can't believe it" now when she sees "pictures of me when I thought I was okay."
Cox first publicly addressed her appearance after overdoing it on fillers in February 2022 with the Sunday Times Style magazine. Reflecting that she was finally in touch with her age, Cox said, "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older,'" continuing to say that she chased youthfulness for far too long. "I didn't realize that, oh s***, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now," Cox stated.