Courteney Cox Totally Regrets Past Cosmetic Procedures

Scrutinizing over celebrity women (and just, you know, women)'s potential cosmetic procedures is a perennial topic du jour. Fed up with media obsession over her possible blepharoplasty, Renée Zellweger even penned a 2016 op-ed condemning the phenomenon. Courteney Cox, another Hollywood veteran, knows the same struggle all too well.

On a 2016 episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," the "Scream 6" star told Grylls that the combined pressure of being famous and a woman makes the choice to go under the knife even more tempting. "Getting older has not been ... I don't think it's the easiest thing," Cox said of her past cosmetic enhancements. "I think I was trying to keep up with getting older, trying to chase that ... it's something you can't keep up with." Cox also admitted to Grylls that "people can be mean on social media" about any visible work done. Case in point, underneath an Instagram video of Cox sampling friend Jennifer Aniston's haircare products, one user felt the need to comment, "What's up with your lips ?" ... Sigh.

Dissolving her fillers in 2017, Cox told New Beauty at the time that she was "as natural as I can be ... I feel better because I look like myself." Recently, the "Friends" alum elaborated in further detail about her self-image pre- and post-filler reversal.