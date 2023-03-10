The Tragic Death Of VH1's The X-Life Star Denise Russo

"The X-Life" star Denise Russo has tragically died at the age of 44. According to Deadline, the San Diego Medical Examiner reported that medical services found her unresponsive at a friend's home on March 5. The report also revealed that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. As of this writing a cause of death is unknown.

At the time of her death, Russo did not have a known partner but was previously in a high-profile relationship with professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon, per UPI. Outside of her personal life, Russo first made a name for herself by staring in the short-lived 2011 VH1 reality TV show, "The X-Life." Across 10 episodes, the 44-year-old opened up about her complicated relationship with Gagnon –– which ended with the two separating. The show also starred BMX rider Cory Nastazio and FMX athlete Jeremy Stenberg.

Following her short stint in the reality TV realm, Russo shifted her focus to the tattoo industry. Before her death, the late TV personality participated in Inked Magazine's Cover Girl Search –– which resulted in her landing in sixth place. In a brief questionnaire, Russo opened up about her favorite tattoos and the love for her son Leo, who she described as "the light" of her life. "Leo made life better, and being his momma is a gift," she exclaimed. Of course, many fans and Russo's reality TV peers are devastated by her loss.

More to come...