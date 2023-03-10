Blac Chyna Has No Regrets Losing To The Kardashians In Court

The trial between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna may be over, but the aftermath is still making waves in the media. Back in 2017, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family. Chyna declared that Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner had tried to destroy her career by persuading TV executives to cancel her show "Rob and Chyna," per BBC. Chyna claimed that the series had been scrapped after the famous family told TV heads that she had assaulted Rob Kardashian. "Chyna went from being the star on E!'s No.1 hit show at $92,500 per episode to being off the airwaves entirely," Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani told Radar Online.

The trial was highly anticipated and was a prominent topic on "The Kardashians." The messy legal battle came to an end in May 2022, when Chyna lost the defamation case. As a result, the family didn't have to pay Chyna any monetary damages. Jurors found that their actions had no sizeable impact on Chyna's contract or the show's cancellation.

In spite of the outcome, Chyna recently admitted that she has no regrets about her decision to take the Kardashians to court.