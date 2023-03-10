Blac Chyna Has No Regrets Losing To The Kardashians In Court
The trial between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna may be over, but the aftermath is still making waves in the media. Back in 2017, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family. Chyna declared that Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner had tried to destroy her career by persuading TV executives to cancel her show "Rob and Chyna," per BBC. Chyna claimed that the series had been scrapped after the famous family told TV heads that she had assaulted Rob Kardashian. "Chyna went from being the star on E!'s No.1 hit show at $92,500 per episode to being off the airwaves entirely," Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani told Radar Online.
The trial was highly anticipated and was a prominent topic on "The Kardashians." The messy legal battle came to an end in May 2022, when Chyna lost the defamation case. As a result, the family didn't have to pay Chyna any monetary damages. Jurors found that their actions had no sizeable impact on Chyna's contract or the show's cancellation.
In spite of the outcome, Chyna recently admitted that she has no regrets about her decision to take the Kardashians to court.
Blac Chyna was proud of herself
In a recent appearance on "The Jason Lee Show," Blac Chyna shared her experience facing off against the Kardashians. Lee asked, "Did you decide you had enough and you were going to stand up for yourself?" to which Chyna replied, "Absolutely. Yeah, because it was a little bit more things that needed to be addressed. And thank God that I did do it." Even though she didn't win the case, Chyna was still proud of herself. When asked what made her the proudest, she said, "That I stood up for myself. Because it was layers to it." She added that she felt vindicated and wasn't the least bit intimidated by the reality TV family.
Even though Chyna has no regrets about pursuing the Kardashians, the lawsuit had its downsides. According to Radar Online, Blac Chyna stated that she had little money and called out Kris Jenner for attempting to "financially ruin" her. Following her legal loss, Chyna noted that she had just $3,000 in her checking account. "Honestly, Angela White is broke," she said, referring to her given name.