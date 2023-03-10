Gisele Bündchen Pole Dances In Latest Fashion Campaign Post-Divorce
When Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced in October 2022, the famous couple took the high road and said all the right things publicly. Just before their split was announced, the Brazilian spoke about wanting to throw herself back into modeling and other projects. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever," she told Elle in September 2022, as she mentioned feeling "fulfilled" in her home life. Reportedly, it was Bündchen who finally decided to call it quits with her husband of 13 years. "[Brady] never thought that he and Gisele would get divorced. He didn't want a divorce," an insider told Page Six in February.
As hinted at in her earlier interview, Bündchen had kept herself busy since parting ways with her ex. The model showed off a number of smoldering looks when she posed for a feature in Vogue Italia in February. That included her sporting bright red slicked-back hair and a series of head-turning outfits.
The Victoria's Secret alum had not been bashful since becoming single. On March 1, she uploaded a snap to Instagram where she struck a yoga pose, and included a motivational caption that included "try again and do better." In a post prior to that, on February 20, Bündchen flaunted her midriff in a crop-top as she posted photos from Carnival in Brazil. Not long after, she shared a provocative video clip from an ad campaign she had worked on.
Gisele Bündchen's spicy Instagram post
On March 10, Gisele Bündchen proved she was back in full force when she shared a jaw-dropping video. She posted the footage to her Instagram Stories where she posed for the Italian brand Arezzo in a number of scintillating looks. The full spicy one-minute clip was shared on the brand's page. In it, Bündchen showed off her figure in a thonged black bodysuit that highlighted her backside. The video cut to the model posing in multiple fierce outfits, but one constant throughout the mesmerizing clip was a stripper pole which Bündchen used on multiple occasions. Arezzo included a caption in Italian which included the translation: "She's back and more powerful than ever! This is her moment!" On her Story, she also included a snap from the shoot where she posed in a glimmering frayed top while leaning onto a chair.
Bündchen had certainly been active since splitting from Tom Brady, but according to sources, she harbored no ill will towards her ex-husband. "Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," an insider told People on February 1. The model had no interest in post-break-up drama. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it."
Besides being active with work, Bündchen had also been spotted with her jiu-jitsu instructor and rumored new beau, Joaquim Valente. The two, however, are reportedly just friends.