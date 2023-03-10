Gisele Bündchen Pole Dances In Latest Fashion Campaign Post-Divorce

When Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced in October 2022, the famous couple took the high road and said all the right things publicly. Just before their split was announced, the Brazilian spoke about wanting to throw herself back into modeling and other projects. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever," she told Elle in September 2022, as she mentioned feeling "fulfilled" in her home life. Reportedly, it was Bündchen who finally decided to call it quits with her husband of 13 years. "[Brady] never thought that he and Gisele would get divorced. He didn't want a divorce," an insider told Page Six in February.

As hinted at in her earlier interview, Bündchen had kept herself busy since parting ways with her ex. The model showed off a number of smoldering looks when she posed for a feature in Vogue Italia in February. That included her sporting bright red slicked-back hair and a series of head-turning outfits.

The Victoria's Secret alum had not been bashful since becoming single. On March 1, she uploaded a snap to Instagram where she struck a yoga pose, and included a motivational caption that included "try again and do better." In a post prior to that, on February 20, Bündchen flaunted her midriff in a crop-top as she posted photos from Carnival in Brazil. Not long after, she shared a provocative video clip from an ad campaign she had worked on.