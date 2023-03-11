Bethenny Frankel Commends Anna Wintour For Icing Out The Kardashians From Met Gala

Anticipation is already building ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, which is set for May 1. Plenty of high-profile stars will be in attendance but there's one famous family that might not be attending the event. Insiders recently told Page Six that Vogue's Anna Wintour has not included the Kardashians on the list. This may come as a shock, as they have been known for their iconic fashion statements on the red carpet. Now, none other than Bethenny Frankel is breaking down the possibility of a Kardashian-less Met Gala in a TikTok video.

In the clip, Frankel sparked a larger cultural conversation about the meaning of fashion. While fashion traditionally has focused on trends and style, she noted that it now often revolves around the privileges of the powerful elite. According to her, that's the case with the Kardashians. "We're in a situation where people want a Kardashian cleanse," Frankel remarked. She subtly praised Wintour for her decision to scrap the Kardashians from the Met Gala list, while pondering how extreme wealth and fame plays a part in the fashion world. Frankel said, "Maybe [Wintour] got all the juice out of that lemon, and now she wants to class it up." She continued, "She makes bold decisions and plays chess ... so maybe she has to appeal to her base which is fashion, which is not Addison Rae and Kylie Jenner wearing a backwards baseball hat and a tutu."