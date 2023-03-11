Jane Fonda Stands Firm Against Outrage After Extreme Political Joke On The View

As fans know, Jane Fonda is a passionate activist known for her liberal political views and outspoken nature. In a recent appearance on "The View," the star offered a fiery take on abortion laws. Co-host Joy Behar mentioned a film about abortion in which guest Lily Tomlin acted. This prompted Behar to reference the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as well as the fact that it's now illegal for Walgreens to supply abortion pills in certain states.

Fonda replied, "We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like. We know what that's done for our lives. We're not going back. I don't care what the laws are." Behar then asked Fonda what actions she plans to take beyond marching and protesting, to which she responded, "Murder." Although she was clearly making a joke, the moment has gone viral on Twitter, and many people are up in arms about Fonda's remarks.