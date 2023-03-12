The Will Smith Slap Wasn't Chris Rock's First Oscars Controversy

It's coming up on a year since the Oscars slap that was heard around the world. When Will Smith strode onstage in 2022 and smacked Chris Rock hard across the face, the comedian reeled, and the Twitterverse went into a meltdown. There hasn't been a fight so famous since Muhammad Ali and George Foreman's "Rumble In The Jungle" in 1974. There were endless memes, op-eds, and commentaries. #SlapGate was all anybody could talk about. Rock had been attacked for making a controversial quip about Jada Pinkett Smith. But then, it was Chris Rock on stage, not Anne Hathaway and James Franco, so you'd expect a controversial joke or two. Especially given that there's a shady side of Rock, as anybody who's seen his stand-up knows.

Perhaps trying to play it safe for 2023 with a less polarizing figure, The Academy announced Jimmy Kimmel as the evening's emcee. If anybody wants to take a shot every time a #SlapGate reference is made, it's guaranteed they'll be wasted by the show's end.

Many famous comedians have an anarchistic streak and a dark twisted side. That's what makes for the best observational comedy. But rebellious traits can also make for the most controversy and contention, especially in cancel culture times. Rock is right up there with his comedy idol Richard Pryor in the outrage stakes, so it's unsurprising to learn the Will Smith slap wasn't Chris Rock's first Oscars controversy.