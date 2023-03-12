Hugh Grant Kisses His Iconic Charm Goodbye At 2023 Oscars With Snarky Diss To Ashley Graham

I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q2AeUpPGRi

Ashley Graham interviewed Hugh Grant at the 2023 Oscars and people are not impressed with him. Graham asked him what his favorite thing was about coming to the Oscars. "Um. Well. It's fascinating. The whole of humanity is here. It's Vanity Fair," Grant replied. This was the first disconnect. It would appear that Grant was referring to William Makepeace Thackeray's novel of social satire, while Graham thought he was referring to the magazine's famous Oscars party. "It's all about Vanity Fair," Graham said, "That's where we let loose and have a little bit of fun."

Next, Graham asked Grant what he was most excited to see that night. Grant wouldn't roll with it. "To see?" he asked. When she clarified who he was excited to see win, Grant said, "No one in particular." Okay, then. When Graham asked him who he was wearing, Grant was awkward and stony, replying, "Just my suit." When she teased him that he didn't make it himself, he said, "I can't remember. My tailor."

The cringe culminated when she asked about his role in the Oscar-nominated mystery "Glass Onion." He responded, "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds." Graham and Grant were done with the unbearable experience. She thanked him and sent him on his way. "You don't have to be that much of a dick, Hugh Grant. I mean you really just don't," someone tweeted. Honestly, that's true.