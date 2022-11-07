The Returning 2023 Oscars Host Leaves Fans Totally Unimpressed

We need to admit that we, as a society, have not yet collectively healed from the last Oscars. If we never hear about "the slap heard round the world" ever again, it will be too soon. But as the saying goes, the show must go on, and go on it will, as the 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air live on ABC on March 12, 2023. We know for sure that current Best Actor winner Will Smith definitely won't be there, as he has been banned from attending Academy ceremonies for 10 years. Yet, for a while there, it looked like the comedian on the other side of his slap, Chris Rock, was in the running to host.

Deadline reported in May that the Academy was "open" to the idea. But in August, Rock claimed at one of his comedy gigs that he turned down the offer, per E! News, likening the idea to returning to the scene of a crime. On November 7, the Academy announced the new 2023 host, and if "the slap" made you long for the days of the "Moonlight" and "La La Land" mix-up, well, you're in luck.