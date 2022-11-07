The Returning 2023 Oscars Host Leaves Fans Totally Unimpressed
We need to admit that we, as a society, have not yet collectively healed from the last Oscars. If we never hear about "the slap heard round the world" ever again, it will be too soon. But as the saying goes, the show must go on, and go on it will, as the 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air live on ABC on March 12, 2023. We know for sure that current Best Actor winner Will Smith definitely won't be there, as he has been banned from attending Academy ceremonies for 10 years. Yet, for a while there, it looked like the comedian on the other side of his slap, Chris Rock, was in the running to host.
Deadline reported in May that the Academy was "open" to the idea. But in August, Rock claimed at one of his comedy gigs that he turned down the offer, per E! News, likening the idea to returning to the scene of a crime. On November 7, the Academy announced the new 2023 host, and if "the slap" made you long for the days of the "Moonlight" and "La La Land" mix-up, well, you're in luck.
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscars and fans are not feeling it
On November 7, the Academy released a statement via Variety that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars previously in 2017 and 2018, will be the new 2023 host. "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," the late night host told the outlet. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no." If you're surprised Kimmel agreed to a third hosting stint, especially after he revealed just how little the gig pays, you're not alone.
Fans took to Twitter to express just how unimpressed they are with the Academy's choice. "Can he not act like he hates the movies nominated? And make fun of the whole thing?" one user lamented. Another agreed, writing, "I know that it is still primetime American broadcast television, but would it be too hard to have a host that actually love films?" Some fans felt that "Only Murders In The Building" stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez should have taken the gig collectively. But one fan tweeted what we're all thinking: "Stop recycling hosts."