Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How Much Oscar Hosts Really Get Paid

After a chat with Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes is now wondering if the Academy is stiffing her. On Sunday, March 27, Sykes will be joined by fellow funny ladies Regina Hall and Amy Schumer to act as joint emcees for this years' Oscars. When Skyes appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 22, she revealed that the trio will all appear in the opening monologue, but then break off to do the different introductions and bit parts during the ceremony.

"I was really excited," Wanda expressed. "Then I realized, out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me money." And Kimmel confirmed this fact about the Oscars hosting gig. If you remember, Kimmel himself hosted the awards ceremony back in both 2017 and 2018. Then when the 2019-Oscars-Kevin-Hart fiasco happened, the ceremony has been left host-less ever since. This means that Sykes, Hall, and Schumer will be the first to return to the hosting position, per Entertainment Weekly.

So, how much did Kimmel get paid for his time and effort? And did Sykes get the short end of the stick?