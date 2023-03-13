Jason Kelce Makes It Crystal Clear His NFL Career Isn't Over After Super Bowl Loss

In 2011, the Eagles drafted Jason Kelce in the sixth round. He was the 191st overall pick that year. In the NFL players are often traded around to different teams during their careers, but Kelce has been a stalwart asset to the Eagles. According to NFL.com, the center has played an impressive 176 games with the Philadelphia Eagles and he helped them win the Super Bowl in 2018.

But perhaps the biggest (and most talked-about game) in Jason's career came at the 2023 Super Bowl. The game marked the first time two brothers faced one another as players in the biggest game of the NFL season as he and the Eagles squared off against his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kanas City Chiefs. Ultimately, Travis and the Chiefs won, but it still made for a memorable time for Jason. "I talked to my brother more this year than I've talked to him since college, probably," the 35-year-old told reporters after the big game, per People. "It's been truly a joy, probably one of my most enjoyable seasons both as an Eagle and as a brother." He added, "It's been awesome to talk to him every week, laugh with him every week, and I look forward to doing that in the offseason."

And, Jason does indeed plan to return.