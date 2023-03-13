Julia Garner Breaks Her Silence On The Canceled Madonna Biopic

Julia Garner has something to say about the Madonna biopic that recently got scrapped (at least for the foreseeable future).

It was just in January 2023 when Variety reported that the highly-anticipated film had been put on ice. The news was likely due to Madonna embarking on a large-scale world tour, with shows scheduled to happen in major cities across the globe, including London, Paris, Barcelona, and New York. Sources close to the star divulged that while the singer is prioritizing the tour over other projects, she looks forward to working on the film about her life once she finds the time. She sought to write and direct the whole thing, after all.

This news broke nearly a year after reports revealed that the Madonna biopic was "in active development," with Julia Garner being "the choice" to play the Queen of Pop on the big screen. She reportedly beat out other strong contenders, including Florence Pugh, "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie, and pop stars like Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira. Garner has been relatively mum since the cancelation news, but at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, she finally broke her silence.