What's The Age Difference Between Hugh Grant And His Wife Anna Eberstein?

Hugh Grant married longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein in 2018. They tied the knot at the Chelsea Registry Office in London during a relaxing and intimate gathering. "Everybody looked very happy and relaxed. It was obviously an informal occasion with only very close family members present," an insider told The Telegraph. The group took photos afterward. "The group congregated on the steps and Grant stepped in right at the last minute, seemingly in a bid to attract attention," the source added.

Grant has five children. He welcomed his first child with his ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong; he then welcomed a child with Eberstein and, shortly after, had another child with Hong. So, he got back together with his ex for a time. That certainly makes for a complicated love triangle! Grant and Eberstein went on to have two more children, making Grant a father of five in total. To make matters even more impressive, Grant was 50 when he had his first kid. But how old is Eberstein? And what's their age gap?