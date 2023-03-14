Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child. The "Parent Trap" star took to Instagram on March 14 to share the exciting news with her fans. "We are blessed and excited," she captioned an Instagram photo of a white onesie with the words "Coming Soon" printed on the front. This will be the first child for Lohan, who has been dating her husband Bader Shammas since early February 2020. Lohan and Shammas announced that they had gotten married in July 2022.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned a now-deleted Instagram post, according to People. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday," the caption continued. Shortly thereafter, the outlet confirmed that LiLo was a married woman. In the time since, Lohan has praised her husband on more than one occasion. "I'm a very lucky girl and he's a very lucky man," she said on "Good Morning America" in February 2022. "He's the best ... I love him so much," she added in a later interview.

Since announcing her baby news, Lohan has received an outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans, including a few well-known celebrities.