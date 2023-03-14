Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child. The "Parent Trap" star took to Instagram on March 14 to share the exciting news with her fans. "We are blessed and excited," she captioned an Instagram photo of a white onesie with the words "Coming Soon" printed on the front. This will be the first child for Lohan, who has been dating her husband Bader Shammas since early February 2020. Lohan and Shammas announced that they had gotten married in July 2022.
"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned a now-deleted Instagram post, according to People. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday," the caption continued. Shortly thereafter, the outlet confirmed that LiLo was a married woman. In the time since, Lohan has praised her husband on more than one occasion. "I'm a very lucky girl and he's a very lucky man," she said on "Good Morning America" in February 2022. "He's the best ... I love him so much," she added in a later interview.
Since announcing her baby news, Lohan has received an outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans, including a few well-known celebrities.
Lindsay Lohan has always wanted to have children
Lindsay Lohan received some thoughtful messages following her baby announcement, including one from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kathy Hilton who commented, "I am so happy for you," on Lohan's Instagram post. "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran also dropped by the Instagram comments section to congratulate the happy couple. "Congratulations! Camp Walden camper summer 2032," she wrote.
Lohan has thought about starting a family for many years. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, for example, a then-29-year-old Lohan shared her plans for the future. She said that she wanted to spend some time focusing on her career before settling down to start a family. At the time, Lohan was dating Egor Tarabasov, but the two split in August of that year. After finding love again, Lohan started thinking about having kids once more. In a chat with Interview in November, Lohan said that she wanted to have a family. "I want to do a few fun things, and then I want to do some more serious things. And I want to have kids," she admitted, adding that she felt ready. Flash forward a few months and Lohan is preparing to become a first-time mom.
The movie star and her financier husband will welcome their child later on in 2023.