Who Is Lindsay Lohan's Rumored Boyfriend, Bader Shammas?
What's going on with Lindsay Lohan's love life? The star hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to romance, with her relationship status taking up plenty of inches in the gossip columns ever since she gained real notoriety in the 2000s through movies like "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday."
The star has also been open about her desire to find love, telling InStyle in 2006 about her big dreams to walk down the aisle. "I want to get married before I'm 30. And have my house. And make the kind of record I want. And I'd like to win an Oscar before then," she explained (via People). "I want to get myself settled. You have to have boundaries. I need my privacy, especially if I have someone in my life romantically."
Well, it seems like Lohan has almost got what she wanted with her wishes for her personal life, as the star has seen her life become a little more private since the paparazzi crazed days in the height of her fame. She may not have found The One before her 30th birthday (she celebrated her 35th birthday in July 2021), but it seems she could be closer than ever before.
On October 29, Lohan was snapped with Bader Shammas, her rumored boyfriend, in photos shared by Daily Mail – and the two weren't afraid to be seen in their casual attire as they both rocked sweatsuits after jetting into New York. But what should we know about Shammas?
What does Bader Shammas do?
According to LinkedIn, Lindsay Lohan's apparent boyfriend, Bader Shammas, has a pretty prestigious job; Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company, no less! The University of Tampa alumni's job location is listed as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which is likely where he met Lohan, as she moved there back in 2014.
While this apparent romance has been kept a little more on the down low, it's been reported the two have been going strong for a while. A The Sun source claimed in May they've been dating around two years, noting, "He is a legitimate guy. He's not an actor, he's not in the entertainment industry." The outlet also described Shammas as being "a steady and stable presence in her life."
It sounds like this could be The One for Lohan when it comes to her goal of walking down the aisle, too. "They'll get married at some point," the source claimed, suggesting "it's just a matter of time."
Another source dished on the happy couple to The Blast in March 2020, who reported they were first spotted in public the month prior at a music festival in Dubai. The insider revealed the actor was "incredibly happy" with Shammas and "excited about the future." The insight came as Lohan shared a since deleted group snap to Instagram that showed her standing next to Shammas alongside her sister, Aliana Lohan, where she referred to him as her "boyfriend."