Who Is Lindsay Lohan's Rumored Boyfriend, Bader Shammas?

What's going on with Lindsay Lohan's love life? The star hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to romance, with her relationship status taking up plenty of inches in the gossip columns ever since she gained real notoriety in the 2000s through movies like "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday."

The star has also been open about her desire to find love, telling InStyle in 2006 about her big dreams to walk down the aisle. "I want to get married before I'm 30. And have my house. And make the kind of record I want. And I'd like to win an Oscar before then," she explained (via People). "I want to get myself settled. You have to have boundaries. I need my privacy, especially if I have someone in my life romantically."

Well, it seems like Lohan has almost got what she wanted with her wishes for her personal life, as the star has seen her life become a little more private since the paparazzi crazed days in the height of her fame. She may not have found The One before her 30th birthday (she celebrated her 35th birthday in July 2021), but it seems she could be closer than ever before.

On October 29, Lohan was snapped with Bader Shammas, her rumored boyfriend, in photos shared by Daily Mail – and the two weren't afraid to be seen in their casual attire as they both rocked sweatsuits after jetting into New York. But what should we know about Shammas?