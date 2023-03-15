The Tragic Death Of Singer Bobby Caldwell

Legendary R&B singer, Bobby Caldwell has died at the age of 71, according to TMZ. Caldwell's representatives confirmed that the singer — best known for his 1978 hit, "What You Won't Do For Love" — passed away in his sleep on March 14. The publication notes that he was suffering from multiple ailments at the time of his death, including a torn tendon in his ankle, which impeded his mobility. Bobby's wife, Mary Caldwell has also confirmed the news via his official Twitter account. "Bobby passed away here at home," tweeted Mary. "I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been 'FLOXED,' it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

Throughout his career, Bobby's soulful voice and signature vibrato cemented his status as a skilled R&B and blues vocalist. However, Bobby was also an accomplished songwriter, who wrote many of his own songs, in addition to working with Peter Cetera, Amy Grant, and Roberta Flack. Since news of Caldwell's death reached social media, his fans have begun paying tribute to the late singer. There's also been a particular group of fans who've expressed their surprise to the fact that Bobby was White — a reaction which the singer appeared to humor on social media prior to his death.

