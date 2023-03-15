Paris Hilton Lays Out Her True Feelings On Pink Mocking Her Sex Tape Scandal

In 2003, Rick Salomon publicly leaked the sex tape that he and Paris Hilton made. And in her new memoir, "Paris: The Memoir," the actor recalled how she felt at the moment. "I don't remember that much about the night he wanted to make a videotape while we made love," she wrote. She added that she felt "weird and uncomfortable," but he assured her it was just a regular thing for him to do with the girls he was linked to.

It was also claimed that Salomon said he would keep the video private. But after Hilton still refused to make the tape, he gave her an ultimatum, saying that he would leave her and find another woman who would agree to the filming. The media personality recalled that she drank and took Quaaludes to loosen up beforehand.

At a Vanity Fair panel in 2021, Hilton admitted that the leaking of her sex tape impacted her mental health significantly. She talked about how the media and the public eye were "mean" to her about it, adding that the most hurtful rumor that spread was that she wanted the tape to be released. And it seems that Pink's "Stupid Girls" music video only added to the tape's negative impact on Hilton's life.